MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Boosted by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 3.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.24. 10,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,640. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $556.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

