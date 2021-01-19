Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.78.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.