Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. 4,298,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

