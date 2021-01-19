Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The stock has a market cap of $325.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.