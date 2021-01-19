MBE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000.

VYM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 2,186,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,862. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03.

