MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,746,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. 1,030,824 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.