MBE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,319,000.

IVV traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.05. 7,095,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day moving average is $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

