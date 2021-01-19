McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. 3,329,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

