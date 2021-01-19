MCO Price Reaches $2.76 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MCO token can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00007654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MCO has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and $320,288.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00525294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.03918201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013003 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

