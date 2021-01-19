Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDRR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 129,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

