MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Down 72.7%

MedAmerica Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST)’s stock price was down 72.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,920% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71.

About MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty, Inc, an integrated real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had real estate assets of $173.5 million, gross, in ten real estate properties.

