Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MCVEF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

