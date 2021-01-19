Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,700. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Medpace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

