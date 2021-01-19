Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 119,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

