Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SMIZF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$6.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

About Meliá Hotels International

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

