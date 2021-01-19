MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,926.63 and last traded at $1,903.65, with a volume of 24858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,851.78.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,377.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,909.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,650.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,281.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

