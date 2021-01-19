Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,070,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

