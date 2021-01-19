Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 750,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

