Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

NYSE EW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. 1,974,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,163. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

