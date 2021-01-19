Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

