Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.76, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

