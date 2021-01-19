Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,442. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

