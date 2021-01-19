Michael Ditullio Sells 5,725 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. 795,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.