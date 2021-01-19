Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.15. Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 108,035,981 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers MiD platform solutions, including 4500 MiD for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications; MiDas Automated Sampling interface that allows automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis; MiD Protein ID, a miniaturised mass spectrometer; and Masscape, an open-access software for sample method and data analysis.

