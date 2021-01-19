Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 896,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.