Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

HIE stock remained flat at $$8.33 during trading on Tuesday. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $73,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 333,142 shares of company stock worth $2,276,803.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.