MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 36,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apple by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.09. 3,891,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

