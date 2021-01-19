MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.19 on Tuesday, reaching $837.35. 879,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,165,112. The company has a market capitalization of $793.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,683.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

