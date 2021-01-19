MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,047 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161,433.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $228.48. 143,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.