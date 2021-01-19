MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of PSI stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $119.08.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

