MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000.

Shares of SOXX traded up $13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.55. 28,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,660. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $419.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.43.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

