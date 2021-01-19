MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $994,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

Shares of KLAC traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,050. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $315.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

