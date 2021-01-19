MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE:MNSO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 20,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,320. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.