Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

LGLV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 33,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

