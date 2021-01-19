Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

