Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 12,294 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 7,543,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,916. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

