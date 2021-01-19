Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 5,255 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock worth $327,070,745. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,740,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

