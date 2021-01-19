Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 50,426,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,524,059. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

