Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. 4,514,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.