Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $30.34 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 866.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

