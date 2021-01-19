Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,162,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

