Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

