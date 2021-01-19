Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,896.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $23,896.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.55 or 0.00063681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00044501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00245324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,111.40 or 0.94945855 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 140,271 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

