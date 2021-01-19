Mirrored Microsoft 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,984.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for approximately $220.63 or 0.00601556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $19,984.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00044750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00116320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00252271 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,922.66 or 0.95217359 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 16,598 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

