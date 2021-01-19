Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 226 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.32 and its 200 day moving average is $367.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

