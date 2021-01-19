Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 67,304 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 124,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,520. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

