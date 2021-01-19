Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 4,388 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

