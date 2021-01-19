Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

ICLN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 431,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

