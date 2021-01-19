Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,880. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

