Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 62 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.40. The stock had a trading volume of 251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.46.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

